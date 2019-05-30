In this week's political podcast — click the play button above to listen — Milfred and Hands run down the long list of Democratic candidates hoping to boot Donald Trump from the White House in 2020.
Joe Biden is the safest bet and plays well in rural and suburban Wisconsin, but he doesn't inspire urban activists. Bernie Sanders' support is being splintered. Pete Buttigieg has replaced Beto O'Rourke as the young, fresh face. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar hope to become America's first female president.
Listen to clips from the four Democratic hopefuls who have visited Wisconsin this year, with reaction from our State Journal editorial board members.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
