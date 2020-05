Center Stage: Where does Wisconsin's COVID-19 crisis go from here?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands judge the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 decision striking down the Evers administration's "safer at home" order.

The impact isn't as significant or as dire as you might think, our editorial board podcasters agree. Gov. Tony Evers had already loosened his restrictions, and his order was set to expire in less than two weeks.

So don't believe the partisan hype.

Yet the immediate lifting of precautions in many counties risks a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. That's especially true where revelers packed a few bars to celebrate the reopening -- without staying 6 feet apart to avoid transmission of the potentially deadly infection.