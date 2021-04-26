Center Stage: Where does the COVID-19 pandemic go from here?

Dr. Patrick Remington, a UW-Madison expert on the spread of infectious disease, returns to the State Journal's political podcast one year later to talk about what we've learned and where we go from here with COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

A lot has changed since the novel coronavirus arrived here. Remington says "clearly the worst is behind us," yet continuing to vaccinate more people is key to avoiding more contagious variants.

Remington advises the vaccinated -- including our podcasters, editorial page editor Scott Milfred and cartoonist Phil Hands, who got their second Pfizer shots two weeks ago -- to live their lives while still being reasonably careful. Remington even recommends Milfred and Hands to go out for beers and says they can resume podcasting in the newspaper's small studio, rather than via Zoom.