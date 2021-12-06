Center Stage: What's next for struggling State Street in Madison?

The Madison City Council narrowly failed to advance the cause of turning State Street into a pedestrian mall without buses recently. But the long-held dream of creating a grand promenade for pedestrians on State Street lives on.
On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands take the pulse of Madison's most famous street with Downtown dynamo Susan Schmitz.
Click the play button above to listen.
Schmitz, who led a Downtown business group for nearly two decades and sold clothing at Hilldale Shopping Mall before that, says pedestrians are already taking over more of the street. Hands says State Street is in the worst shape he's seen in 15 years. Milfred touts the importance of the 2023 city elections in determining its fate.
Both of our political podcasters pine for an IPA at Empire Brewery, a long ago State Street business run by Schmitz' great uncle. They also look forward to the bottom half of State Street being free of buses, something the mayor has suggested is likely. The city should try it out as soon as this spring, something Downtown Madison Ald. Mike Verveer supports.
