Center Stage: What pandemic? Madison's building boom still going strong

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite the coronavirus crisis, lots of big construction projects continue to be proposed and make their way through Madison's elaborate approval process.

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the play button above to listen -- editorial page editor Scott Milfred and cartoonist Phil Hands interview former Madison Landmarks Commission leader Stuart Levitan on the fate of a $125 million development proposal for the Capitol Square. Urban Land Interests needs to demolish a historic building on the block for its plan to work. The building targeted for destruction was already ruined by renovations in the 1970s.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Levitan predicts whether ULI's project for a glass and stone tower set back and rising along North Pinckney Street will clear the Landmarks Commission and Madison City Council. Milfred tries to make Levitan cry. Hands describes how Levitan helped inform his cartoon caricature of Madison's quintessential ponytailed liberal.

Milfred and Hands Despite the coronavirus crisis, lots of big projects continue to make their way through the city's elaborate approval process.