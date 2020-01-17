You are the owner of this article.
Center Stage: Um, yeah. About those political predictions we made

Milfred and Hands experience some painful yet fun moments as they fact-check their 2019 political predictions from a year ago.

Hands was right about impeachment and Foxconn, but totally blew it on Joe Biden.

Milfred tries to explain away his Beto O'Rouke debacle, claiming he can morph his mistake into a second chance with Pete Buttigieg. Milfred was right about Scott Walker and half right about the Solidarity Singers.

Near the end of this week's episode of "Center Stage," our podcasters gaze into their cracked crystal ball at the future of 2020. And if you listen past the credits, you can hear Hands sing and strum a guitar to the tune of this Sunday's editorial cartoon about the Green Bay Packers playing in San Francisco.  

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands -- "the better-looking half" of the newspaper's editorial board. 

Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" on iTunesSoundCloudStitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.

