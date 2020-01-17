Center Stage: Um, yeah. About those political predictions we made

Milfred and Hands experience some painful yet fun moments as they fact-check their 2019 political predictions from a year ago.

Click the purple play button above to listen.

Hands was right about impeachment and Foxconn, but totally blew it on Joe Biden.

Milfred tries to explain away his Beto O'Rouke debacle, claiming he can morph his mistake into a second chance with Pete Buttigieg. Milfred was right about Scott Walker and half right about the Solidarity Singers.

Near the end of this week's episode of "Center Stage," our podcasters gaze into their cracked crystal ball at the future of 2020. And if you listen past the credits, you can hear Hands sing and strum a guitar to the tune of this Sunday's editorial cartoon about the Green Bay Packers playing in San Francisco.

