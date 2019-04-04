In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands dissect the spring election, including conservative Judge Brian Hagedorn's unexpected if narrow vote advantage for high court, and Madison Mayor-elect Satya Rhodes-Conway's huge victory over Paul Soglin.
Our editorial board members play clips from the post-election speeches and look ahead to a possible recount.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play.
To listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," click here.