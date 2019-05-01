In this week's political podcast — click the play button above to listen — Milfred and Hands play clips from the president's rally in Green Bay last weekend, debunking his bluster while assessing his chances against the Democrats in 2020.
Donald Trump talks a big game, but he barely squeaked out a victory in Wisconsin in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, and will have a hard time repeating. A big part of his problem is that his self-adoring hyperbole doesn't match facts on the ground across our state.
In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands play clips from Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney talking about his three trips to the Oval Office to discuss immigration with Republican President Donald Trump. Mahoney, a Democrat who faced no opposition in last fall's election, denies he's a 'sanctuary sheriff,' though he doesn't cater to federal immigration officials at his jail.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
