Center Stage: Tony Evers goes on offense. Holy mackerel!

Milfred and Hands analyze the governor's State of the State speech on this week's political podcast, comparing his strategy to curling.
Wisconsin's nice-guy governor looked downright perturbed in demanding quick action from the Legislature. He went on offense, calling for a special legislative session next week to help struggling dairy farmers. The Democratic governor also got the jump on the GOP-run Legislature by announcing an executive order to create a nonpartisan process to end gerrymandering.
Gov. Evers took lots of shots during his 35 minute speech. But will he score as lawmakers get close to adjourning for the year this spring?
