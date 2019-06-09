Critics including many of his fellow Democrats claimed Tony Evers was too boring to be elected Wisconsin's governor. They were wrong. And at the recent Wisconsin Democratic Convention, he got his revenge: "Who's boring now?" he crowed, touting his veto pen as a powerful check on the Republican-run Legislature.
On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play clips from and comment on his recent convention speech, which reminds Milfred of the ending to "Revenge of the Nerds." Just like Gilbert, the nerd who stood up to the fraternity jocks, Evers took on dismissive progressives in his own party to win the Democratic nomination and beat Gov. Scott Walker.
Now Evers is looking ahead to 2020, comparing his crowded Democratic primary for governor to today's crowded Democratic primary for president. Evers also provides evidence that, in the era of Donald Trump, a boring but authentic and competent candidate can beat the bullies and smooth-talking politicians.
The event was partly a celebration of Democrats' sweeping electoral wins in 2018 -- and partly a look ahead to the task confronting Democrats in 2020.
