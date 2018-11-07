In this week's episode of "Center Stage," Milfred and Hands break down the Democratic governor-elect's big win Tuesday by the smallest of margins. He outperformed Hillary Clinton in Dane County, but his victory also shows why turnout in Milwaukee County will be key if Democrats want to beat Donald Trump in 2020.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play.
To listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," click here.
OUR VIEW: Tony Evers should fulfill pledge to pull state together, end rigged redistricting