Wisconsin was cited twice near the end of the Democrats' three-hour presidential debate in Ohio.
On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands play clips and comment on the back and forth over which candidate is best equipped to carry the Badger State. Wisconsin is expected to be one of handful of states that will decide the presidency in 2020.
Milfred and Hands credit Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg for trying to fill Joe Biden's sagging spot as the leading moderate in the race. But Elizabeth Warren is a fierce debater and did well, too, despite refusing to answer a simple "yes or no" question.
You have free articles remaining.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.