Center Stage: The Trump vs. Biden ad war goes back to the future in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play and comment on the latest campaign messages from Donald Trump, Joe Biden and a host of special interest groups hoping to influence the Nov. 3 election.

Click the play button above to listen.

Trump's allies go back 30 years to find faults with Biden they hope will re-resonate now. Biden and Democrats are fixating on Trump's failings with the coronavirus pandemic.

Curiously, the TV ads have been running in just about every Wisconsin media market except Madison. Milfred and Hands explain why.

Trump is behind in the polls, but he was behind in 2016, too, just before he squeaked out victory. So Democrats better not take this election for granted, even though everything seems to be going their way.