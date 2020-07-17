Center Stage: The Trump vs. Biden ad war goes back to the future in Wisconsin

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play and comment on the latest campaign messages from Donald Trump, Joe Biden and a host of special interest groups hoping to influence the Nov. 3 election.
Click the play button above to listen.
Trump's allies go back 30 years to find faults with Biden they hope will re-resonate now. Biden and Democrats are fixating on Trump's failings with the coronavirus pandemic.
Curiously, the TV ads have been running in just about every Wisconsin media market except Madison. Milfred and Hands explain why.
Trump is behind in the polls, but he was behind in 2016, too, just before he squeaked out victory. So Democrats better not take this election for granted, even though everything seems to be going their way.
Our State Journal editorial board members and opinionated podcasters reference "Hamilton," Trump's exaggerated baseball career, and Biden's touchy-feely habit that the Democratic nominee oddly embraces in his ad about character. With only 118 days before the November election, the presidential campaign ads are just the beginning of an onslaught targeting the airwaves in our swingiest of swing state.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics featuring Scott Milfred, the newspaper's editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's editorial cartoonist.
Find and subscribe to "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.