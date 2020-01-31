You are the owner of this article.
Center Stage: The Trump Train rolls into liberal Madison. How did the caboose driver do?
Center Stage: The Trump Train rolls into liberal Madison. How did the caboose driver do?

Milfred and Hands play clips and comment on Mike Pence's rally at the state Capitol in liberal Madison this week.

The vice president touted school choice, which our podcasters and the State Journal editorial board are OK with to a point -- but not if taxpayer-funded vouchers become a bailout for religious schools that can't make it without government support. Nor should taxpayers have to subsidize parents who can already afford to pay their own private school tuition.

The battle over private voucher and public charter schools isn't nearly as polarized as the politicians pretend. Loud protesters of U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy Devos didn't help their cause with rude chants of "Shame! Shame! Shame!" Nor did Assembly Speaker Robin Vos impress by urging children to loudly "boo" his political opponents. Our leaders should prioritize what's best for students, not politics.

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands -- "the better-looking half" of the newspaper's editorial board. 

