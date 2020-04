Center Stage: The Top 10 ways the coronavirus has changed politics

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The inability to hold large political rallies because of the coronavirus crisis has hurt populist candidates such as Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. Suspicion of door-to-door campaigning, given the potential spread of COVID-19, has hampered challengers in local elections. Political fundraising is more difficult and delicate due the difficult economy.

One positive development is that the politicians have had to learn how to use technology.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the play button above to listen -- editorial page editor Scott Milfred and cartoonist Phil Hands outline the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the race for president, the Wisconsin spring election and beyond -- in some ways, forever.