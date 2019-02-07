Try 1 month for 99¢

In this week's Center Stage political podcast, Milfred and Hands dissect the State of the Union, including its references to Wisconsin. President Trump touted one of the dueling bills by state congressmen related to tariffs. Unfortunately, it was the wrong one. His long speech started off slow and boring, but grew more entertaining and controversial with time. Trump's special guests were the highlight of the night, along with chants of "USA!" -- by Democrats.   

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — is the State Journal's podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. 

Cartoonist Phil Hands drew more than a dozen sketches during the State of the Union. You can seem them by clicking here

Scott Milfred has been the editorial page editor for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2005, and previously covered the Wisconsin statehouse. Milfred and his editorial page team were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008 for editorial writing.

Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal