Center Stage: The race to replace Madison's forever state senator veers left

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winning as few as 1 in 4 voters in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary could be enough to win a state Senate seat representing Madison.

That's because seven candidates are vying for the seat that Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, has held for 58 years. And no Republican or independent candidates are seeking the job.

On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands play audio clips from and assess the large and diverse field of challengers. The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board recently met with all but one of the challengers and issued an endorsement.

Click the play button at right to listen.

Kelda Roys, a well-known former state lawmaker who made a strong bid for governor, is the candidate to beat. Brian Benford, a former City Council member who coaches minority students to succeed at college, impressed our editorial board, too. The knock on John Imes, a tireless environmentalist and Shorewood Hills trustee, is that he's run twice for Assembly in the past and lost by significant margins. Aisha Moe, a recent UW-Madison, is spirited and bright but has never held public office.