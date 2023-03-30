On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze the April 4 election for Madison mayor and explain the Wisconsin State Journal's endorsement.
Click the blue play button to listen.
Our political podcasters and the State Journal editorial board met with both candidates for an hour each -- as well as 28 candidates for City Council.
They credit the incumbent for her vision and even stubbornness, yet side with the challenger, who is more grassroots.
“Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s opinion editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's political cartoonist. They offer their perspectives from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.