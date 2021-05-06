Center Stage: The politics of Aaron Rodgers

Favre grew up in Mississippi and went to the University of Southern Mississippi. He had a bit part in "There's Something About Mary," but isn't Hollywood like Rodgers is (he's engaged to a film actress). Sure, Rodgers used to date a NASCAR driver (from Beloit), but Favre owned his own NASCAR motorsports team. Favre is rural, hunts and fishes, and was known as a gunslinger as a player who often was at his best during broken plays that he winged with incredible success.