Center Stage: The politics of Aaron Rodgers vs. the Packers

On their latest political podcast, Milfred and Hands highlight how politics shapes our views of Rodgers' controversial standoff and potential split with the Packers.
Click the play button to listen.
Liberals seem to prefer Aaron Rodgers, and conservatives lean toward Brett Favre, as the Green Bay Packers' greatest quarterback (not counting Bart Starr).
Our political podcasters delve into the not-so-subtle political opinions of Rodgers (who recently opposed the Dakota pipeline) and Favre (who endorsed Donald Trump for president). Increasingly, Americans root for their political party the same way — and with just as much enthusiasm and hypocrisy — as they cheer for their favorite sports team or athlete. Does politics infect or enrich pro sports?
Milfred and Hands get to the bottom of that question.
Rodgers grew up in California, went to the University of California, Berkeley — the most liberal place on the planet, not counting Madison, Hands says — and Rodgers guest-hosted "Jeopardy," suggesting intellectual prowess. His trademark as a football player is smarts, catching opposing teams with 12 players on the field to earn a free play.
Favre grew up in Mississippi and went to the University of Southern Mississippi. He had a bit part in "There's Something About Mary," but isn't Hollywood like Rodgers is (he's engaged to a film actress). Sure, Rodgers used to date a NASCAR driver (from Beloit), but Favre owned his own NASCAR motorsports team. Favre is rural, hunts and fishes, and was known as a gunslinger as a player who often was at his best during broken plays that he winged with incredible success.
Milfred and Hands playfully speculate on Rodgers' future political career — but, no, Rodgers won't be challenging U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, for his seat next year even if he somehow returns to Green Bay next season.
“Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” is the State Journal’s podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. It features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's political cartoonist.
Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app.at: go.madison.com/CenterStage. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.