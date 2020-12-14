Center Stage: The mom pushing to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin is no pothead

This week's political potcast goes up in smoke with state Sen.-elect Melissa Agard, the unlikely face of efforts to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.

Click the play button to listen.

Agard, D-Madison, is the opposite of the "Cheech and Chong" stoner cliche. She's a single mom of four boys who tells Milfred and Hands she's never used the drug but is absolutely convinced that legalizing it will make Wisconsin safer.

While only fellow Democrats have sponsored her bill to legalize marijuana in past legislative sessions, Agard says some Republicans have told her they would support her proposal if she can get it to committees next year.