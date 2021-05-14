Center Stage: The GOP feud runs right through Wisconsin

Liz Cheney was born in Madison. Elise Stefanik helped prep then-U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan of Janesville for his vice presidential debate in 2012 against then-Vice President Joe Biden.
On the latest episode of "Center Stage," the Wisconsin State Journal's political podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, Milfred and Hands highlight Cheney's and Stefanik's connections to Wisconsin and what they mean for the future of the Republican Party and its ongoing feud, which cost Cheney her leadership position this week.
Click the play button to listen.
Ryan was a young Republican star who quickly became a party pariah during the celebrity-driven rise of Donald Trump. While Cheney is a traditional conservative whose father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, worked for Wisconsin's governor while in grad school at UW-Madison in the late '60s, Stefanik is a formerly moderate Republican who reinvented herself as a Trump apologist and sycophant.
Unlike Cheney, Stefanik has lost her way in pursuit of political power that's based on a failed president's fragile ego and lies.
"It'd be a better world if Paul Ryan was still speaker, and the Republican Party wasn't insane," Hands says.
Our political podcasters detail Stefanik's false claims about Wisconsin's vote for president, and her post-insurrection objection to certifying the legitimate president, as our democracy prescribes.
Milfred recalls his interview with Dick Cheney more than two decades ago in Sun Prairie. Milfred also learns that the "North Country" refers to Upstate New York (which Stefanik represents) not northern Minnesota (where Bob Dylan grew up). But Milfred is sure Dylan's "Girl From The North Country" wasn't about the congresswoman.
Milfred and Hands play audio clips and comment on Paul Ryan and Elise Stefanik's joint interview in 2018, after Trump had called a porn star he allegedly slept with a "horse face." Back then, Ryan and Stefanik were in sync in scolding the showboating former reality TV star president for his obnoxiousness.
But now, Stefanik appears willing to justify anything Trump wants or does. Milfred and Hands play Stefanik's bogus speech from the floor of the House Jan. 6 in which she alleges Wisconsin's vote for president was illegitimate. In fact, Republican-controlled courts and judges ruled that Biden beat Trump in Wisconsin and nationwide fair and square.
