Center Stage: The GOP feud runs right through Wisconsin

Our political podcasters detail Stefanik's false claims about Wisconsin's vote for president, and her post-insurrection objection to certifying the legitimate president, as our democracy prescribes.

Milfred recalls his interview with Dick Cheney more than two decades ago in Sun Prairie. Milfred also learns that the "North Country" refers to Upstate New York (which Stefanik represents) not northern Minnesota (where Bob Dylan grew up). But Milfred is sure Dylan's "Girl From The North Country" wasn't about the congresswoman.

Milfred and Hands play audio clips and comment on Paul Ryan and Elise Stefanik's joint interview in 2018, after Trump had called a porn star he allegedly slept with a "horse face." Back then, Ryan and Stefanik were in sync in scolding the showboating former reality TV star president for his obnoxiousness.