Center Stage: The Democrats play it safe at their virtual convention in Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers was boring -- his trademark trait that's more appreciated than ever, given President Donald Trump's chaotic White House tenure.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes couldn't get Biden's name quite right. U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore had the best rhyme. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin made the most of her prime-time address, though public television skipped it.
On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the play button to listen -- Milfred and Hands recap the Wisconsin moments and blooper at the Democratic National Convention. The four-day infomercial touting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was ostensibly held in Milwaukee. But most delegates and media stayed home because of the pandemic.
The event was largely successful for the Democrats, given that Biden performed well and all those digital connections came through, suggesting the party understands technology. The Democrats played it safe by protecting their nominee's heath and his lead in the polls.
But Milfred and Hands conclude Biden will have to visit Wisconsin before the Nov. 3 election, even if it's just waving from a tarmac for a few minutes in Milwaukee or Madison before flying back to Delaware.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics featuring Scott Milfred, the newspaper's editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's editorial cartoonist.
