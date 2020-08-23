Center Stage: The Democrats play it safe at their virtual convention in Milwaukee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers was boring -- his trademark trait that's more appreciated than ever, given President Donald Trump's chaotic White House tenure.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes couldn't get Biden's name quite right. U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore had the best rhyme. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin made the most of her prime-time address, though public television skipped it.

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the play button to listen -- Milfred and Hands recap the Wisconsin moments and blooper at the Democratic National Convention. The four-day infomercial touting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was ostensibly held in Milwaukee. But most delegates and media stayed home because of the pandemic.

The event was largely successful for the Democrats, given that Biden performed well and all those digital connections came through, suggesting the party understands technology. The Democrats played it safe by protecting their nominee's heath and his lead in the polls.