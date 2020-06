Center Stage: The big surprise from #TapeGate isn't what you think

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands dissect the secret recording someone on Gov. Tony Evers' staff made of what was supposed to be a private phone call between the Democratic governor and top Republican lawmakers about the coronavirus crisis in Wisconsin.

The big surprise, now that the call has become public under the state's open records law, wasn't Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald suggesting Evers is out of touch. Nor was it Assembly Speaker Robin Vos citing "immigrant culture" as a factor in the spread of COVID-19 in Racine County.

#TapeGate illustrates a much blander yet important reality for state government.

In some ways, the two partisan sides on the call seem to be talking past one another. Yet the desire for a bigger government role in protecting people from COVID-19 by the Democratic governor, and his Republican counterparts' willingness to trust businesses and individuals more to do the right thing, fits their parties' ideologies.