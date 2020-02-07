You are the owner of this article.
Center Stage: Tammy Baldwin defends Ron Johnson's right to the truth
Center Stage: Tammy Baldwin defends Ron Johnson's right to the truth

In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Wisconsin’s two U.S. senators explain their verdicts in the impeachment trial, with Milfred and Hands refereeing, taking sides and piling on.

Scott Milfred, the State Journal's editorial page editor, starts the podcast off with a trick-question quiz that Phil Hands, the paper's cartoonist, almost gets right. Our editorial board members play audio from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's floor speech from the impeachment trial, and clips from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's telephone call this week with Wisconsin reporters.

Baldwin, D-Madison, voted "guilty" in the historic trial against President Donald Trump. But Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and all but one of his Republican colleagues -- Mitt Romney -- voted "not guilty" to acquit Trump.

The podcast includes a taste of Romney's speech, and what Milfred calls the most honest moment of the trial's conclusion, when U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., admits to at least some doubt about how he might have voted if the situation had been reversed. 

Hands recalls a cartoon he drew of Baldwin and Johnson in bed together. In the end, our political podcasters agree with both Wisconsin senators that they trust voters to decide Trump's fate this fall. That was a main point of the State Journal's editorial on impeachment weeks ago.

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands -- "the better-looking half" of the newspaper's editorial board, according to Hands. 

Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" on iTunesStitcherGoogle Play, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.

