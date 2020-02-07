Center Stage: Tammy Baldwin defends Ron Johnson's right to the truth

In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Wisconsin’s two U.S. senators explain their verdicts in the impeachment trial, with Milfred and Hands refereeing, taking sides and piling on.
Click the purple play button to listen.
Scott Milfred, the State Journal's editorial page editor, starts the podcast off with a trick-question quiz that Phil Hands, the paper's cartoonist, almost gets right. Our editorial board members play audio from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's floor speech from the impeachment trial, and clips from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's telephone call this week with Wisconsin reporters.
Baldwin, D-Madison, voted "guilty" in the historic trial against President Donald Trump. But Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and all but one of his Republican colleagues -- Mitt Romney -- voted "not guilty" to acquit Trump.
You have free articles remaining.
The podcast includes a taste of Romney's speech, and what Milfred calls the most honest moment of the trial's conclusion, when U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., admits to at least some doubt about how he might have voted if the situation had been reversed.
Hands recalls a cartoon he drew of Baldwin and Johnson in bed together. In the end, our political podcasters agree with both Wisconsin senators that they trust voters to decide Trump's fate this fall. That was a main point of the State Journal's editorial on impeachment weeks ago.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands -- "the better-looking half" of the newspaper's editorial board, according to Hands.
Wisconsin State Journal editorial: Indiana Republican's leadership in U.S. Senate should inspire Ron Johnson to prioritize clean energy for our economy and future generations
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is opposed to Gov. Tony Evers' plan to redraw Wisconsin's legislative maps in a fair and nonpartisan …
OUR VIEW: The Senate's petty politics are leaving state agencies and leaders in limbo