Center Stage: Tammy Baldwin defends Ron Johnson's right to the truth

In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Wisconsin’s two U.S. senators explain their verdicts in the impeachment trial, with Milfred and Hands refereeing, taking sides and piling on.

Click the purple play button to listen.

Scott Milfred, the State Journal's editorial page editor, starts the podcast off with a trick-question quiz that Phil Hands, the paper's cartoonist, almost gets right. Our editorial board members play audio from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's floor speech from the impeachment trial, and clips from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's telephone call this week with Wisconsin reporters.

Baldwin, D-Madison, voted "guilty" in the historic trial against President Donald Trump. But Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and all but one of his Republican colleagues -- Mitt Romney -- voted "not guilty" to acquit Trump.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}