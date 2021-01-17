Center Stage: Speaker Vos plays governor at the Capitol

Is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos thinking of running for governor next year, or just trying to show up Gov. Tony Evers?

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the play button to listen -- Milfred and Hands analyze the governor's unusual State of the State speech last week, which was delivered virtually. Then came Vos' stage-crashing response.

Because of COVID-19, Evers delivered his annual address as a recorded video message, rather than in person. Yet Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republican lawmakers turned out anyway in the Assembly chambers at the state Capitol in Madison. That's where governors typically deliver their address. And that's where Vos gave the GOP rebuttal to Evers' speech from the stage -- as if he were the governor, drawing cheers from a friendly partisan crowd.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}