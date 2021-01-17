Center Stage: Speaker Robin Vos plays governor at the Capitol

Is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos thinking of running for governor next year, or just trying to show up Gov. Tony Evers?
On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the play button to listen -- Milfred and Hands analyze the governor's unusual State of the State speech last week, which was delivered virtually. Then came Vos' stage-crashing response.
Because of COVID-19, Evers delivered his annual address as a recorded video message, rather than in person. Yet Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republican lawmakers turned out anyway in the Assembly chambers at the state Capitol in Madison. That's where governors typically deliver their address. And that's where Vos gave the GOP rebuttal to Evers' speech from the stage -- as if he were the governor, drawing cheers from a friendly partisan crowd.
The ploy got a lot of attention for Vos, the leading and loudest voice for the Republican Party at the state Capitol. And he scored points with much of the public in calling for schools to reopen and vaccines to speed to the public. Yet Evers' methodical speech nonetheless succeeded at pushing his agenda for the coming year. He called for $200 million for high-speed internet for mostly rural Wisconsin , fixing the state's unemployment system (which failed some recipients last year), and adopting fair voting district maps this year.
One thing neither Evers nor Vos mentioned was President Donald Trump and all the calamity during his final days in office. Our podcasters explain why.
“Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” is the State Journal’s weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. It features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, our political cartoonist.
Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app.at: go.madison.com/CenterStage. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.