On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands recap the spring election results and what they mean going forward.
Democrats boosted turnout and drew broader support April 4 for their candidates largely because of their push to restore abortion rights. The winning candidate statewide and in Madison also had a lot more money.
Our political podcasters aren't fans of judicial elections and suggest better ways to select top judges in Wisconsin. They also criticize losing high-court candidate Dan Kelly's sour grapes as well as winner Janet Protasiewicz's "Fab Four" embrace of a partisan team over independence.
