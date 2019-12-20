Center Stage: Sing along with this year's political Christmas carols

"O Little Town of Buttigieg."

"Hark the Whistleblower Sings!"

"All I Want for Christmas is a Nominee."

Those are just a few of the satirical holiday songs Milfred and Hands sing on this week's political podcast for Christmas.

Click the orange play button above to listen.

Every year, Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz of Milwaukee writes funny political lyrics set to popular Christmas melodies. This year's lyrics will appear in the Sunday, Dec. 22, Wisconsin State Journal, with funny illustrations by cartoonist Phil Hands.

Joining our State Journal choir again this year is newspaper courier Koffi Amuzu-Gassou. He tells Milfred and Hands about Christmas in Togo, Africa, where children run behind Santa's pickup for presents and sometimes get lost.

Santa Claus visits the "Center Stage" podcast in his pajamas and seems unprepared for Christmas Eve. Yet the jolly old elf seems excited about Odana Hills Golf Course opening this weekend because of warmer temperatures and no snow.