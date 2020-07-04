Center Stage: Sheri Carter on police, protesters and what white people don't get about the black experience in Madison

Asked about defunding or disbanding Madison police, Carter says: "I like to restructure."

Police here "do a fairly good job," she said. "But you have to really peel off the layers. And sometimes we don't have that patience to peel off the layers. We'd rather lump everyone in the same boat."

Carter cites advice from U.S. Rep. John Lewis during the Civil Rights Movement about protesting, which still applies today: "If you're going to cause trouble, make sure that trouble results in benefits for the community."

She predicts body cameras on police officers in Madison "are something that will eventually happen." She hopes the Downtown Recovery Plan will clear the City Council, and lists other priorities for moving forward.

Ultimately, change must come from the halls of government at the local, state and federal levels.