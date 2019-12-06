Rebecca Kleefisch may be relatively untested as a political candidate and leader, having served for eight years in the sleepy lieutenant governor's office. Being No. 2 to Wisconsin's governor comes with little power, and past lieutenant governors haven't fared well at the top after inheriting the job.
Yet Kleefisch appears a formidable Republican challenger to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, should she seek the GOP nomination in 2022.
On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands assess former Gov. Scott Walker's anointed front-runner to take back his old job for conservatives. Our podcasters play clips from Walker at this week's Milwaukee Press Club event in Milwaukee, and speculate on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's future, as well as other potential GOP candidates who might seek higher office after President Donald Trump wins or loses his reelection.
Trump's fate in 2020 will have a big impact on which political party has the edge heading into 2022, according to Milfred and Hands. And what if Evers decides not to seek a second term? That's unlikely, given his popularity in polls today. But remember Lee Dreyfus, who left after one term? Evers isn't the political animal that most governors have been.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands -- "the better-looking half" of the newspaper's editorial board.