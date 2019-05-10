In this week's political podcast — click the play button above to listen — Milfred and Hands critique the former Wisconsin governor's appearance on Fox this week, where Scott Walker touted partisan meddling with voting district maps in Wisconsin and elsewhere.
Walker's new job is serving as national spokesman for GOP gerrymandering. He hopes to raise millions of dollars to defend unfair voting districts in court.
OUR VIEW: He wants to fight in court for partisan advantage, but Iowa's model is best
Milfred and Hands tout Iowa's nonpartisan and proven system for drawing neutral maps instead. It's the obvious solution to endless and costly legal battles over voting district maps.
