In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands assess the finalists for mayor, and play clips from their primary night victory speeches.
Satya Rhodes-Conway survived a crowded field of candidates by drawing the sharpest contrast with Madison's "mayor for life." Incumbent Paul Soglin is still the favorite. But Rhodes-Conway could benefit from outrage over a conservative Supreme Court candidate.
