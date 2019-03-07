Milfred and Hands play clips and comment on Satya Rhodes-Conway's endorsement meeting with the State Journal editorial board this week. Our board members were more impressed than they thought they would be with the wonky, progressive, think-tank manager who hopes to unseat "Mayor For Life" Paul Soglin, who is scheduled to meet with our editorial board next week.
