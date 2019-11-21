On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands analyze the latest exchange between U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.
Johnson was "Wisconsin nice" this time around, compared to his confrontational appearance on the show six weeks ago. But Sunday's interview led to a gotcha moment on impeachment.
When Johnson, R-Oshkosh, suggested the left was premature in seeking to remove President Donald Trump from office, Todd displayed a quote from Johnson accusing then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of a "high crime or misdemeanor" just days before the 2016 election.
Johnson is chairman of the Homeland Security Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He continues to play a central role in the Ukraine debacle that has led to House impeachment hearings. Those hearings continue this week in Washington.
Did Trump hold up military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden, and Biden's son.
Milfred and Hands fault Johnson for hypocrisy, but suggest censure as a better path for Democrats and the country as the 2020 election approaches.
