Milfred and Hands aren't buying the Assembly speaker's lame excuses for a post-election heist of trump cards that voters dealt to euchre-loving Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — is the State Journal's political podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play.
To listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," click here.