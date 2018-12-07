Try 1 month for 99¢

Milfred and Hands aren't buying the Assembly speaker's lame excuses for a post-election heist of trump cards that voters dealt to euchre-loving Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers.

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — is the State Journal's political podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. 

Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunesSoundCloudStitcher or Google Play.

Center Stage: Who will be Madison's next mayor?

To listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," click here.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
0
0
0
7

Tags

Scott Milfred has been the editorial page editor for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2005, and previously covered the Wisconsin statehouse. Milfred and his editorial page team were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008 for editorial writing.

Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal