Center Stage: Reading scores, cops and the coronavirus shape the April 7 elections for Madison School Board

In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands reveal who the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board will endorse in the April 7 election for Madison School Board.
Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the editorial board canceled its in-person meetings with the four candidates for two competitive seats on the board. Instead, the newspaper's editorial board interviewed the candidates last week during a teleconference.
Besides closed schools because of the virus spreading, the district faces big issues in the coming years such as low reading scores for black students, safety concerns and lots of change in leadership, including a new superintendent.
Click the play button above to listen. The State Journal plans to endorse for School Board in the Sunday, March 22, newspaper and on madison.com.
The podcast includes audio clips from the candidate interviews, and commentary from Milfred and Hands about the State Journal's endorsement decisions. Wayne Strong, a retired police officer and youth football coach, is challenging Nicki Vander Muelen, an attorney who has served on the board for three years. The other competitive race features Christina Gomez Schmidt, a mom who founded the Madison Partnership for Advanced Learning, vying for an open seat against Maia Pearson, also a active parent with deep roots in the district.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring the State Journal's editorial page editor, Scott Milfred, and the newspaper's editorial cartoonist, Phil Hands.
Find and subscribe to "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.