Center Stage: Reading scores, cops and the coronavirus shape the April 7 elections for Madison School Board

In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands reveal who the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board will endorse in the April 7 election for Madison School Board.

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the editorial board canceled its in-person meetings with the four candidates for two competitive seats on the board. Instead, the newspaper's editorial board interviewed the candidates last week during a teleconference.

Besides closed schools because of the virus spreading, the district faces big issues in the coming years such as low reading scores for black students, safety concerns and lots of change in leadership, including a new superintendent.

Click the play button above to listen. The State Journal plans to endorse for School Board in the Sunday, March 22, newspaper and on madison.com.