On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands "ooh" and "aah" at the fireworks erupting during final debate over the state budget, with Gov. Tony Evers signing -- and partially vetoing -- the state's two-year spending document this week.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, trade insults and joust over state policy and spending, with Milfred and Hands -- the better looking half of the State Journal editorial board -- providing smart commentary from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics.
