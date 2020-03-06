Center Stage podcast: Joe Biden strikes back. But can he beat Bernie Sanders, much less Donald Trump?

Democrats will choose between two almost-octogenarians for president. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are the last two challengers for the Democratic nomination. Super Tuesday showed that baby boomers are still in charge, with voters passing by more dynamic and diverse candidates.
Can the decent yet sometimes befuddled Joe Biden pull off the next eight months of a presidential campaign? Can the former vice president beat the fiery and divisive Bernie Sanders, much less an obnoxious and dishonest Donald Trump?
In this week's political podcast -- click the play button to listen -- State Journal editorial board members Scott Milfred and Phil Hands assess Super Tuesday's results and look ahead to Wisconsin's April 7 primary. Biden is ahead and has his mojo back. He'll need it -- and maybe then some -- to win the White House.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring "the better-looking half" of the newspaper's editorial board," according to Hands. Milfred is the State Journal's editorial page editor. Hands is the newspaper's editorial cartoonist.
"Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands"