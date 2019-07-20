{{featured_button_text}}

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands recall the most outlandish state budget vetoes in Wisconsin history, from "Vanna White" to "Frankenstein," which were banned in the past, to the zombie and spending vetoes that Gov. Tony Evers just employed.

The State Journal editorial board, which led the fight to end the Frankenstein veto a decade ago, supports further limits to the executive branch's power now so vetoes can't unilaterally appropriate money without legislative approval.

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. 

Scott Milfred has been the editorial page editor for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2005, and previously covered the Wisconsin statehouse. Milfred and his editorial page team were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008 for editorial writing.