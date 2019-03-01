Milfred and Hands climb to the peak of Wisconsin's $80 billion state budget and squeak like a mole on the ground after their descent, in this week's political podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics.
Gov. Tony Evers unveiled the state's two-year spending plan this week, which competes for public attention against many distracting and much less consequential issues. Our editorial board members separate the big stuff from the partisan red meat.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play.
To listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," click here.