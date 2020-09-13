Center Stage: Mark Pocan on being flamed, helping UW and finding GOP friends

"He's just somebody who can get along with people that he disagrees sharply with on a lot of things," Milfred says. "And I think that's one of the problems with politics and us as citizens is that too many of us can't do that. We've just demonized the other side."

Pocan talks about a recent visit to Kenosha, his hometown, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake led to weeks of protest, destruction and a militia member's shooting of three people, who of whom died.

Pocan touts better politic training and priorities but doesn't sound like he supports defunding police, a demand of some protesters.

"No," Pocan tells Milfred and Hands. "I think it's looking at what we do with policing that's really the debate. You know, where money goes and what account it goes into is less important than what services we expect from our police department."

Pocan wants national training standards for all police, and he thinks police can respond to fewer calls involving mental health crises.

Pocan said he helped get 9 of the University of Wisconsin System's Top 10 priorities into House appropriation bills, and he's confident most will survive after negotiations with the Senate.