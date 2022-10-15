Center Stage: Mandela Barnes on the first thing he would do without the filibuster

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands quiz U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes about climate change, cash bail and the first thing he would do if a Democratic-controlled Senate eliminated the filibuster.

Our political podcasters and the rest of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board met with the Democratic challenger last week. They play clips from and comment on Barnes' discussion. The State Journal plans to endorse in the race in Sunday's newspaper and on madison.com.