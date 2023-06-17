On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands talk all things housing with UW-Madison professor of urban planning Kurt Paulsen.
Click the blue play button to listen.
Paulsen recently met with the State Journal editorial board, explaining why housing in the Madison region is so expensive, and what we can do about it.
“Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s opinion editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's political cartoonist. They offer their perspectives from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.