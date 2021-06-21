Center Stage: Madison's mayor rains on the promenade parade

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is adamant that city buses will continue to rumble down at least the top half of State Street -- preventing the city's signature shopping and entertainment district from becoming a true pedestrian mall.

That's unfortunate, our political podcasters say in this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," because turning State Street into a grand promenade could reenergize Downtown in the wake of the pandemic and police protests last year that led to smashed windows and looting.

State Street is hurting, with lots of vacancies, thinner crowds and some windows still covered with plywood, which isn't an inviting atmosphere. Meanwhile, other Downtown streets in Madison, such as Pinkney and King, have blossomed with outdoor cafes, some of them in the street.

State Street similarly needs more outside space for people to have fun.