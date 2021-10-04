Center Stage: Madison's best salesman wants to win over Wisconsin

Madison is growing fast. It's attracting lots of young talent. It's economy is poised to rebound quickly from the pandemic.
That's not just good for the capital city, it benefits the entire state -- and Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, has the data to prove it.
Yet politics keeps getting in the way of Madison and Wisconsin working together more and recognizing they're on the same team.
On this week's edition of "Center State, with Milfred and Hands," our political podcasters play clips from and comment on the State Journal editorial board's recent meeting with Brandon. They asked him about his efforts to sell Madison to the rest of the state.
Click the play button to listen.
Madison enjoyed the largest influx of technology workers in the county last year, and is the fastest growing part of Wisconsin. The Brookings Institution says Madison has the best potential to become an innovation hub, and the city ranks high in the best places to live.
Brandon promotes Madison's strong economy as good for the entire state. "The narrative that we have to tell is that the economic apple of Madison falls far from the tree," Brandon says.
But sometimes partisan politics complicates that mission with Republicans at the state Capitol who are suspicious of liberal Madison's success.
"What we see coming out of the census shows just the strength of Madison as a piece of the economy," Brandon said. "I think one of the challenges, though, is that the other headlines that we see are the blue power that comes from Madison. It creates a headwind for us when we want to talk about the economy, but they're really thinking politics."
Hands says the Madison bashing by politicians needs to stop. At the same time, he adds, Madison and some of its leaders need to stop thumbing their nose at the rest of the state.
Milfred points to political examples from the last gubernatorial election and a spat between Madison's former mayor and a North Woods congressman that feed the unfortunate "Madison vs. Wisconsin" political narrative.
“Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's political cartoonist. They offer their perspectives from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. They also serve on the State Journal editorial board.
