OUR VIEW: Madison should maximize lower-cost apartments without demanding luxury views
On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands lament Madison's utopian disdain for lower-cost apartments being proposed for the lower part of a Downtown tower a block off the Capitol Square. The Madison City Council is confusing affordable housing with high-rise penthouses.
Instead of gunking up a great opportunity to create 78 lower-cost apartments for working people in the central city, the City Council should embrace a local developer and nonprofit's plan to help lower- and middle-income workers find convenient places to live in the central city.
Progressive Madison is making the perfect the enemy of the good, and will probably ending up throwing more money at the development to try to achieve its lofty and unrealistic goals. And in the end, fewer affordable housing units will be built.
