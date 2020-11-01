Center Stage: Last licks on the 2020 election

 Skip to main content
Phil Hands threatens to switch his vote if the Democrats keep calling him at home.

Scott Milfred wants the begging for campaign cash to finally end. He counts 15 requests for his money from myriad candidates over just 12 hours last week -- and he's never given a politician a dime.

On their latest episode of “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands,” our political podcasters deliver their last licks on the 2020 election, with shots at President Trump, paranoid Democrats and surprising polls. They also remind voters that the spring election was safe from the coronavirus -- so Tuesday's vote should be, too.

Milfred and Hands warn the pollsters that they're in big trouble if they get the presidential election wrong again. Biden has consistently been leading nationally and in swings states such as Wisconsin. And some polls put Biden's support in the Badger State at well above 50% and outside the margin of error. 

Hands looks forward to drawing Biden in the future. Milfred warns that, even if Trump loses on Tuesday, he might run for president again in 2024.

“Center Stage” is the State Journal’s weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. It features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, our political cartoonist.

