Mike Koval was a good cop with a big heart whose "Kumbaya" approach to community policing was tested by conflict. This included a controversial shooting, his blunt blog, and run-ins with the Madison City Council.
OUR VIEW: Despite some mistakes and conflict, chief mostly fulfilled difficult mission with heart
On this week's political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands assess the police chief's abrupt departure and legacy. Listen to his appearance on Comedy Central, hear a special hymn in his honor, and remember the tough environment he faced in the wake of Ferguson and the shooting of Tony Robinson.
Much of Madison was sad to learn about Police Chief Mike Koval's unexpected and immediate retirement Sunday morning. Others probably weren't a…