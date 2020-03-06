Center Stage: Joe Biden strikes back. But can he beat Bernie Sanders, much less Donald Trump?

Democrats will choose between two almost-octogenarians for president. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are the last two challengers for the Democratic nomination. Super Tuesday showed that baby boomers are still in charge, with voters passing by more dynamic and diverse candidates.

Can the decent yet sometimes befuddled Joe Biden pull off the next eight month's of a presidential campaign? Can the former vice president beat the divisive Bernie Sanders, much less an obnoxious and dishonest Donald Trump?

In this week's political podcast -- click the play button to listen -- Milfred and Hands assess Super Tuesday's results and look ahead to Wisconsin's April 7 primary. Biden is ahead and has his mojo back. He'll need it -- and maybe then some -- to win the White House.

